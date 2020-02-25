LONDON, ONT. -- Two men in Norfolk County are lucky to be alive thanks the help of Good Samaritans.

Norfolk County OPP say they were received two separate calls on Sunday for young males in medical distress at homes in Simcoe, Ont.

In both incidents, the men were believed to be suffering from opioid overdoses.

According to police, the Good Samaritans immediately administered naloxone and the males began to breathe.

The drug is a medication used to block the effects of opioids.

OPP credit the quick actions of the two Good Samaritans with saving the 29-year-old men.