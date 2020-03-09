LONDON, ONT -- Provincial police say the quick actions of a Good Samaritan saved a woman’s life in Norfolk County.

It was March 2 when OPP were called to Norfolk Street South address for a reported 29-year-old woman in medical distress.

Police say before they arrived a citizen recognized that the woman was suffering from an overdose and immediately administered Naloxone.

At that point the woman began to breathe.

She was taken to local hospital for further treatment.

Police say the citizen’s actions saved the woman’s life.