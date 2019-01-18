

Oxford County OPP say the actions of a Good Samaritan saved a woman and her dog from a house fire Thursday night.

Officials say a male had been driving through Zorra Township when he noticed the rear of a home was engulfed in flames.

He then reportedly banged on the Huron Street home's door, startling a sleeping 38-year-old woman who was asleep in the house.

Thanks to the male stopping and waking the resident, police say both she and an elderly dog were able to get out safely.

Norfolk OPP Insp. Tony Hymers, detachment commander, said in a statement, "I would like to thank the Good Samaritan that stopped and assisted...He ultimately saved this woman's life and her family pet while putting his own safety at risk."

Fire crews also responded and found the home engulfed in flames.