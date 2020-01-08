LONDON, ONT -- From spitting, trying to open car doors, to a good Samaritan being hit in the head with a beer bottle, one woman suspect caused quite the scene in Owen Sound.

It all began around 8 p.m. in 1000 block of 2nd Avenue East after a 48-year-old woman allegedly spat on another person on the street.

The suspect then got into a fight further down the street with another woman who had just come out of a restaurant.

A Good Samaritan tried to de-escalate the situation but was hit in the head with a full beer bottle allegedly by the suspect.

Once police were on scene they witnessed the suspect attempting to open car doors of vehicles stopped in traffic.

While being arrested police say the suspect attempted to assault the officers but was taken into custody without any injury to herself or the officers.

The suspect has been charged with Assault with a weapon; resist arrest and failing to comply with condition of her probation order.