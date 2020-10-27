MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A 28-year-old man is facing more than half-a-dozen charges after allegedly fleeing police in Wingham early Friday morning.

OPP say an officer attempted to stop a vehicle on Kerr Drive shortly after 2 a.m. but the the SUV took off.

After a short chase, the vehicle went down a dead-end road nd reportedly skidded into a guard rail and that's when the driver fled on foot.

As officers set up a containment area, PSD Valor, a seven-year-old German Shepherd, tracked the suspect to a garden shed on Josephine Street.

In addition, Valor located a package of suspected methamphetamine allegedly discarded by the suspect.

The 28-year-old Goderich man has now been charged with:

flight from peace officer

dangerous operation

operation while prohibited - five counts

failure to comply with release order

possession of methamphetamine

driving while under suspension - two counts

operate a motor vehicle without insurance

operate unsafe vehicle

use plate not authorized for vehicle

He was being held in custody ahead of a court appearance on Wednesday.