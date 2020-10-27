Advertisement
Good boy: PSD Valor tracks down suspect in Wingham, Ont.
OPP West Region PSD Valor is seen in this undated image provided by Ontario Provincial Police.
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A 28-year-old man is facing more than half-a-dozen charges after allegedly fleeing police in Wingham early Friday morning.
OPP say an officer attempted to stop a vehicle on Kerr Drive shortly after 2 a.m. but the the SUV took off.
After a short chase, the vehicle went down a dead-end road nd reportedly skidded into a guard rail and that's when the driver fled on foot.
As officers set up a containment area, PSD Valor, a seven-year-old German Shepherd, tracked the suspect to a garden shed on Josephine Street.
In addition, Valor located a package of suspected methamphetamine allegedly discarded by the suspect.
The 28-year-old Goderich man has now been charged with:
- flight from peace officer
- dangerous operation
- operation while prohibited - five counts
- failure to comply with release order
- possession of methamphetamine
- driving while under suspension - two counts
- operate a motor vehicle without insurance
- operate unsafe vehicle
- use plate not authorized for vehicle
He was being held in custody ahead of a court appearance on Wednesday.