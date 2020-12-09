LONDON, ONT. -- The annual Royal LePage Triland Realty golf charity tournament was still a go this past August and because of it several social agencies have benefited. Anova received the largest cheque of more than $25,000.

“A donation like this is going to make a huge difference to us, “ says Chelsey MacLaughlin-Wormald from Anova. “Between April and October we've had over 4 thousand calls to our crisis line and we've had around 300 people coming to our door looking for help.”

Other agencies that received help include, the Women’s Rural Resource Centre in Strathroy, Hockey Helps the Homeless and My Sisters’ Place.

Only 20 golfers were allowed to participate in the tourney and each had to raise money on their own.

“The average golfer raised over two thousand dollars per person so we actually raised over forty thousand dollars, “ says Peter Meyer from Triland Realty. “Just even those people getting together in a social event like that even though we had to socially distance was fantastic.”