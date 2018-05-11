

CTV London





Childcan will be the official charity of a Mackenzie Golf Tour event, being held in London in September.

Freedom 55 Financial, Highland Country Club and the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada made the announcement Friday.

The Freedom 55 Financial Championship will run September 10-16 at Highland Country Club.

“With September officially recognized as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, we‘re pleased Highland has selected Childcan to receive the tournament’s charitable proceeds in 2018,” says Abbie MacMillan, Vice-President, Freedom 55 Financial.

“Childcan could not be here for the families and children coping with childhood cancer were it not for the generosity of our community,” says Kathleen Barnard, Executive Director, Childcan.

“While we don’t receive ongoing government funding, we do receive an outpouring of support from those who know and see the difference that their donations make. Initiatives like the Freedom 55 Financial Championship have an incredible impact on the financial, emotional, social and research programs we provide for our families.”

Last year’s championship season raised $52,000 in support of Thames Valley Children’s Centre.