Golf carts stolen from Belmont Golf Club recovered: Elgin OPP

One day after 13 golf carts worth $100,000 were stolen from an Elgin County golf course, OPP announced on Wednesday the carts had been located.

According to Elgin County OPP, at 5:04 a.m. on Aug. 1 officers were dispatched to the Belmont Golf Club, located at 45809 Ferguson Line in Central Elgin, for the report a theft of 13 EX Go gas-powered golf carts.

Police had learned an unknown individual(s) had stolen them earlier in the night.

The golf carts have an estimated value of just over $100,000.

On Wednesday, OPP said that with the assistance of the public, the golf carts were recovered and returned to the owner.

Police said the carts were located stored away in a corn field not far from the golf course.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation continues.