LONDON, ONT. -- A 30-year-old Goderich resident is charged with several offenses, including five counts of sexual assault following an alleged weekend incident.

After 12 a.m. Saturday, OPP were called to a Gibbons Street residence to assist someone who called 911.

The accused was arrested and charged with five counts of sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and 11 counts of overcome resistance by administering a drug.

The suspect has been released and will appear in a Goderich court at a later date.