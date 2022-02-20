Goderich resident faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing pickup truck

OPP

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S.: Extended Russian deployment part of invasion 'playbook'

Russia on Sunday rescinded earlier pledges to pull tens of thousands of its troops back from Ukraine's northern border, in a move that U.S. leaders warned put Russia another step closer to launching an invasion of Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin was silent on Ukraine's appeal for a ceasefire.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver