Goderich resident faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing pickup truck
A Goderich resident is facing several charges after allegedly stealing a pickup truck before leaving it in a ditch on Friday.
Huron County OPP say around 4:30 p.m. officers received a report of a pickup truck that had just been stolen from a parking lot on London Road in Vanastra.
About an hour later, police say officers received a second call involving the same truck now stuck in the ditch just south of Wingham.
Officers responded to Wingam and started patrolling the area for the suspect who was last on foot in the area.
Police say officers caught up with the suspect shortly after and he was arrested and taken into custody.
A search was conducted and he was found to be in possession of break-in tools.
A 48-year-old from Goderich has been charged with:
- Theft of Motor Vehicle
- Operation While Prohibited - 8 counts
- Mischief Under $5,000
- Possession of Break-in Instruments
- Drive While Under Suspension
The accused has been released from custody with a court appearance scheduled for March.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
191 arrests later, Ottawa police remove remaining 'Freedom Convoy' vehicles
After more than three weeks of demonstrations, the only engines heard around Parliament on Sunday were those of tow trucks working to remove the last remaining "Freedom Convoy" vehicles from downtown Ottawa.
'The job's not yet done': Blair says risk that prompted Emergencies Act still exists
Even after nearly 200 arrests made in Ottawa over the past couple of days in an effort to crack down on 'Freedom Convoy' protesters, Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair says the job is 'not yet done.'
Ontario police watchdog investigating use of horses, non-lethal rounds at Ottawa protest clearing
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating two incidents involving police during the operation to clear out the 'Freedom Convoy' protest that had occupied Ottawa streets for three weeks.
Queen plans to keep working after testing positive for COVID-19
The Queen tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace said, adding that she still plans to carry on working.
U.S.: Extended Russian deployment part of invasion 'playbook'
Russia on Sunday rescinded earlier pledges to pull tens of thousands of its troops back from Ukraine's northern border, in a move that U.S. leaders warned put Russia another step closer to launching an invasion of Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin was silent on Ukraine's appeal for a ceasefire.
Sell towed trucks to pay down costs of policing convoy protest, Ottawa mayor suggests
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson is suggesting that some of the trucks and other vehicles seized by police during a two-day operation to clear out the 'Freedom Convoy' protest and occupation could be used to pay for some of the policing costs.
What is mischief? A look at a common charge being levied against Ottawa protesters
Some of the most high-profile organizers of protests against government and COVID-19 mandates in Ottawa are facing charges that include mischief and counselling to commit mischief.
One adult, three children found dead after a house fire in Auburndale, N.S.: RCMP
Four people have died following a house fire that occurred in Auburndale, N.S., early Saturday morning.
False reports of woman's death at Ottawa protest example of misinformation, say police
Ottawa police say a false report of a trampling death amid the police operation to clear 'Freedom Convoy' protesters from Ottawa streets Friday is an example of the misinformation that has been spread throughout the three-week demonstration.
Kitchener
-
Things to do on Family Day in Waterloo Region
Family Day long weekend is finally upon us and there are plenty of fun events to enjoy.
-
More strong winds expected for much of southern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for Waterloo Region and much of southern Ontario, as winds are expected to reach speeds of 70 to 80 km/h by Sunday afternoon and evening.
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations, positivity rate drop to levels not seen since last year, 17 deaths logged
Ontario’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and positivity rate have dropped to levels not seen since late December as the province reports 17 new deaths due to the virus.
Windsor
-
Tecumseh Road West at Huron Church Road reopens to traffic
Tecumseh Road West at Huron Church Road reopened to traffic Sunday, about one week after a blockade leading to the Ambassador Bridge was cleared.
-
25th annual Hockey for Hospice raises $482,618
The Hockey for Hospice tournament is taking place this weekend after being postponed in Windsor-Essex late last year.
-
New 8,500 square-foot fire station officially opens in Essex
Essex Fire Station two, a modern 8,500 square-foot facility equipped with three bays to accommodate five fire trucks and a large training room has officially opened.
Barrie
-
Senior airlifted to hospital following head-on crash in Springwater
A senior was airlifted to hospital following a head-on crash in Springwater Township.
-
One person dies in snowmobile collision on Six Mile Lake
Provincial police say one person has died after a snowmobile collision in Georgian Bay Township.
-
Dufferin County Museum celebrates Black History Month
The Museum of Dufferin County is housing a special exhibit that showcases Black heroes, past and present.
Northern Ontario
-
Massey resident killed in snow machine collision Saturday
A resident of Massey was killed early Saturday evening in a snow machine collision, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.
-
One person dies in snowmobile collision on Six Mile Lake
Provincial police say one person has died after a snowmobile collision in Georgian Bay Township.
-
False reports of woman's death at Ottawa protest example of misinformation, say police
Ottawa police say a false report of a trampling death amid the police operation to clear 'Freedom Convoy' protesters from Ottawa streets Friday is an example of the misinformation that has been spread throughout the three-week demonstration.
Ottawa
-
Police say 191 arrested during operation to remove Ottawa convoy protest
"We promised we would return our city to a state of normalcy, with every hour we are getting closer to that goal," interim chief Steve Bell said Sunday afternoon.
-
Ontario police watchdog investigating use of horses, non-lethal rounds at Ottawa protest clearing
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating two incidents involving police during the operation to clear out the 'Freedom Convoy' protest that had occupied Ottawa streets for three weeks.
-
Sell towed trucks to pay down costs of policing convoy protest, Ottawa mayor suggests
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson is suggesting that some of the trucks and other vehicles seized by police during a two-day operation to clear out the 'Freedom Convoy' protest and occupation could be used to pay for some of the policing costs.
Toronto
-
FULL LIST
FULL LIST | What's open and closed on Family Day in Toronto?
Family Day 2022 is on Monday and that means somes businesses and services will be closed.
-
Ontario police watchdog investigating use of horses, non-lethal rounds at Ottawa protest clearing
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating two incidents involving police during the operation to clear out the 'Freedom Convoy' protest that had occupied Ottawa streets for three weeks.
-
Toronto coalition against 'freedom convoy' holds rally at city hall
Members of a group who say they're in support of downtown Ottawa residents held an anti-freedom convoy protest outside Toronto City Hall Sunday.
Montreal
-
Part two of Quebec City 'freedom' protest continues; four arrests made Saturday
Round-two of the Quebec City ‘freedom’ protests is continuing Sunday, with demonstrators gathering in protest of COVID-19 health measures.
-
Couple in their seventies found dead in Laval; Quebec's second apparent murder-suicide in 24 hours
The son of a couple in their seventies alerted police Saturday evening, shortly after 7:30 p.m., after discovering the bodies of his parents inside their residence on Blois Blvd., near Trois-Rivières Avenue, in the Duvernay district.
-
Quebec reports 45 fewer hospitalizations, 12 more deaths
Hospitalizations are continuing to improve in Quebec, dropping by 31 on Sunday, bringing the total from 1,789 to 1,758.
Atlantic
-
One adult, three children found dead after a house fire in Auburndale, N.S.: RCMP
Four people have died following a house fire that occurred in Auburndale, N.S., early Saturday morning.
-
HRP to monitor ongoing protests planned to take place throughout Halifax Sunday
Halifax Regional Police will be monitoring ongoing protests which are said to involve multiple vehicles travelling through Nova Scotia over the weekend.
-
N.S. reports 54 people in hospital due to COVID-19 Sunday, decrease since Saturday
Nova Scotia is reporting 54 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit on Sunday.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg anti-mandate protesters want meeting with Trudeau
The organizers of the anti-mandate rally in downtown Winnipeg are calling for a conversation with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Winnipeg starting major snow clearing operation Sunday night
An extended snow route parking ban is set to take effect in Winnipeg on Sunday night to facilitate city-wide plowing operations.
-
Manitoba roadways remain closed due to blizzard conditions
Several Manitoba roadways remain closed following the latest wallop of winter weather.
Calgary
-
Man shot by Calgary police suffered from mental health issues, friends say
A man, who was shot to death by a Calgary police officer on Saturday, was not an aggressive person and was struggling with mental issues, his loved ones say.
-
Strathmore RCMP respond to fatal crash on Highway 1
One person has died and four other people were injured when an SUV crashed on Highway 1 near Garden Road Saturday night.
-
Calgarians embrace winter blast following weeks of warm conditions
While the heavy amounts of snow that were expected overnight never came, city officials say the snow is continuing to fall in Calgary and a weather warning is still in place.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to launch court challenge over Ottawa's use of the Emergencies Act
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the province will be challenging the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act in court.
-
Oilers defenceman Markus Niemelainen fined for cross-checking
Edmonton Oilers defenceman Markus Niemelainen was fined Sunday by the NHL for cross-checking.
-
'The job's not yet done': Blair says risk that prompted Emergencies Act still exists
Even after nearly 200 arrests made in Ottawa over the past couple of days in an effort to crack down on 'Freedom Convoy' protesters, Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair says the job is 'not yet done.'
Vancouver
-
Developing
Developing | 'Volatile' fire at Vancouver's PNE considered suspicious, police say
Explosions and 30-metre flames were part of a volatile fire that lit up part of the Pacific National Exhibition in Vancouver overnight.
-
Police investigating incident in Vancouver's West Point Grey neighbourhood
Vancouver police taped off a residential street in the city's West Point Grey neighbourhood Sunday morning as they investigated what appeared to be a serious crime.
-
Man pulled over for driving erratically had been shot, Coquitlam RCMP say
Mounties in Coquitlam say a man they pulled over for driving erratically early Saturday morning turned out to be the victim of a shooting in the area.