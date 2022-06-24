Goderich, Ont. seeking $40 million for harbour expansion
Goderich, Ont. seeking $40 million for harbour expansion
Trucks are lined up to drive on what used to be Lake Huron, but is now Goderich’s expanded industrial harbour, which opened to traffic three years ago.
“Great partnership, and a long term lease that they can bring high quality aggregate by ship to Goderich, and then move it, by truck to different sites across Southern Ontario,” said Goderich Mayor, John Grace.
Goderich’s mayor said the infilling of four acres of Lake Huron is to make two additional docking spaces. A loading area for trucks — which is now leased by the Tomlinson Group — has been so good that he wants more. Another 8 to 10 acres of lake will be turned into land.
“The infrastructure is here. The studies have been done. We’re ready to expand, because originally we were going to expand it to 15 acres, but then we downsized it to four. But, now we’re ready to take that next step and add another 10 acres to the site,” added Grace.
The harbour expansion application is already in the hands of the federal government. What isn’t in place yet, is the money. And a lot of it will be required to make this next harbour expansion a reality.
“It could be up to $40 million, this next expansion. And we will be looking for partners — public partners, private partners. Particularly with the federal government, to partner with us in developing this huge asset,” said Grace.
Whether it’s more aggregate, equipment, or other commodities, Grace said there are a lot of companies already interested in using Goderich’s latest, and yet to be built, harbour expansion.
“We need additional space. There’s lots of opportunity out there in the marketplace. And we need more space here at the Goderich harbour, and we look to expand it over the next few years,” said Grace.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions
The U.S. Supreme Court has ended the nation's constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
'Devastating setback': Trudeau, politicians react to overturning of Roe v. Wade
Canadian politicians are responding to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to end constitutional protections for abortion, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling the news 'horrific.'
Mummified baby woolly mammoth discovered in Yukon 'most complete' find in North America: officials
Miners working in a gold field in Yukon have uncovered what is being called the 'most complete' mummified woolly mammoth found to date in North America, officials announced on Friday.
'So scary': Flying shovel misses Mississauga driver by just centimetres
An Ontario driver is speaking out after a shovel struck her windshield while she was driving on the highway.
This is who's in and who's out of Doug Ford's cabinet
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has unveiled his cabinet for the 43rd Parliament and there are some big changes to the front bench.
Man loses USB flash drive with data on entire city's residents after night out
After going for drinks this week, an unnamed worker lost a USB flash drive containing the personal details of every resident of the Japanese city of Amagasaki, according to a statement from the city's government.
Breast cancer ‘tumour awakens’ as patient sleeps: study
A new study has found that breast cancer can metastasize more efficiently while people are sleeping, a finding researchers say could 'significantly change' the way cancer is diagnosed and treated.
Canadians still enduring long passport wait times amid system shakeup
The federal government has announced improvements to the passport processing system in an attempt to address continued backlogs, but Canadians continue to endure long lineups.
What key legislation passed, what's in limbo after Parliament breaks for summer
Now that the House and Senate have adjourned for the summer, CTVNews.ca breaks down what key pieces of legislation passed in the final days of the spring session, and what key government bills will be left to deal with in the fall.
Kitchener
-
Officer who shot an armed man in 2021 won't be charged: SIU
An officer with the Waterloo Regional Police Service won't face charges in connection to the 2021 shooting of a 19-year-old man in Kitchener, as the SIU determined the victim wanted to provoke the officer into killing him.
-
Child struck by bus in Ingersoll
A child has been taken to hospital after being struck by a bus in Ingersoll.
-
Endangered butterfly spotted in southwestern Ontario for first time in 3 decades
The success is thanks to a team of local scientists.
Windsor
-
June 27th Miracle returns with a new 'shop and drop' model for 2022
The aptly-named June 27th Miracle has, to date, provided more than three-million pounds of food for Windsor-Essex food banks. But unlike previous years, the organizing committee is shifting away from front-porch pick-ups toward a shop-and-drop model.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions
The U.S. Supreme Court has ended the nation's constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
-
Map: Windsor road closures and restricted access on Ford Fireworks night
Windsor police is releasing a map of the road closures and restricted access on Ford Fireworks night.
Barrie
-
HAPPENING NOW
HAPPENING NOW | OPP and Coast Guard search for missing man in Tiny Township
An extensive search is underway in Tiny Township for a missing man.
-
Orillia OPP officer 'significantly' injured during arrest
Provincial police say an officer suffered a "significant" injury during an arrest in Orillia.
-
Cow causes crash on Highway 400
A cow is said to be the cause of a crash on Highway 400 Thursday night.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Northern Ont. woman killed in motorcycle crash with moose
A 60-year-old woman from the Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford was killed Thursday night after she hit a moose with her motorcycle on Highway 144.
-
Four northern MPPs named to Ontario cabinet
Northern Ontario now has four MPPs in Premier Doug Ford's cabinet.
-
Law firm 'discontinues' class-action lawsuit against Sudbury hospital
A class-action lawsuit launched on behalf of breast cancer patients at Health Sciences North in Sudbury has been discontinued.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa MPP Lisa MacLeod out of Ford cabinet, taking break to address health
The Nepean MPP’s exclusion means there is only one cabinet minister from Ottawa in the new Progressive Conservative government. Kanata-Carleton MPP Merrilee Fullerton will remain the Minister of Children, Community and Social Services.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions
The U.S. Supreme Court has ended the nation's constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
-
Ottawa setting up motor vehicle control zone in downtown Ottawa for Canada Day
"Getting around downtown on Canada Day will be more complicated than usual this year. Plan your route and expect delays," the city said in a statement Thursday.
Toronto
-
This is who's in and who's out of Doug Ford's cabinet
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has unveiled his cabinet for the 43rd Parliament and there are some big changes to the front bench.
-
TTC facing nearly $3M in lawsuits filed by former employees over vaccine policies
The Toronto Transit Commission is facing nearly $3 million worth of wrongful dismissal lawsuits filed by former employees in conjunction with its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy implemented late last year.
-
Ford names new cabinet, with Jones as health minister and a role for his nephew
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced his new, 30-person cabinet, including Sylvia Jones as deputy premier and health minister.
Montreal
-
New legal challenge takes aim at Bill 96's rule on translating court documents
A second legal challenge has been filed against Bill 96, focusing on a rule requiring corporations to translate -- at their own cost -- court documents into French. This could include First Nations, one-person businesses, charities and all sorts of groups. Lawyers argue the rule is unconstitutional.
-
'Dark day for women': Quebec political leaders unanimous in condemning removal of abortion rights in U.S.
Politicians across the political spectrum in Quebec were swift to denounce the roll-back of reproductive rights south of the border Friday after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark case known as Roe v. Wade.
-
Quebec's St-Jean Baptiste Day celebrations return after pandemic hiatus
Quebec residents will be celebrating the provincial St-Jean Baptiste Day in-person today for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to cancel most festivities over the past two years.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia shooting inquiry seeking explanation from Ottawa about withheld notes
The inquiry investigating the Nova Scotia mass shooting wants to know why the federal Justice Department withheld notes written by a senior Mountie for several months -- and if there's more revelations to come.
-
'It’s in shambles': RCMP 'architects of own demise,' says criminologist after complaints in N.B. and N.S.
After a week of criticism and anger at the Mass Casualty Commission in Nova Scotia, and outcry in a rural area of New Brunswick, there are questions about the RCMP’s role in community policing.
-
New website allows Nova Scotians to track provincial health-care data
The Nova Scotia government has launched a new website that allows people to track the province’s health-care data. The province says the Action for Health website is the first if its kind in Canada.
Winnipeg
-
Possible tornado being investigated in Manitoba community
Environment Canada is investigating a possible tornado in Binscarth, Man. on Thursday night.
-
Probe into Winnipeg human trafficking ring nets three-year sentence: WPS
A Winnipeg man has been handed a three-year sentence after a lengthy investigation into human trafficking in Manitoba.
-
'TrotzWatch' is over: TSN sources say Barry Trotz is not coming to Winnipeg
The Trotz Watch in Winnipeg appears to be over.
Calgary
-
Calgary police not at fault in woman's fatal 5-storey Chinatown fall: ASIRT
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has determined Calgary Police Service officers did not commit an offence during the attempted arrest of a suspect who fell five-storeys to her death.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions
The U.S. Supreme Court has ended the nation's constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
-
Banff trail flooded as high stream flow advisory remains in place
Parks Canada says a hiking trail, located just outside the town of Banff, is closed after officials said the area is flooded.
Edmonton
-
RCMP lay non-criminal charge against Alberta MLA Thomas Dang
An Edmonton MLA who admitted he used the premier's birth date to "hack" Alberta's COVID-19 records system has been charged under the province's Health Information Act.
-
'Devastating setback': Trudeau, politicians react to overturning of Roe v. Wade
Canadian politicians are responding to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to end constitutional protections for abortion, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling the news 'horrific.'
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions
The U.S. Supreme Court has ended the nation's constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
Vancouver
-
'Everything's on the table': Vancouver police tight-lipped as they investigate Indigenous teen's death
Vancouver police insist there's not much they can say publicly about their investigation into the death of missing Indigenous teen Noelle 'Ellie' O'Soup, but 'everything's on the table' as they work to determine how and why she died.
-
Closure of B.C. campgrounds due to 'problem bear' extended through weekend
Multiple campgrounds that were closed in a B.C. park due a food-habituated bear last week will remain closed through the weekend.
-
Video shows bald eagle's attempt to snatch a puppy from a B.C. yard
An encounter between a bald eagle and a small puppy was captured on camera in a yard in northwestern British Columbia.