Goderich Ont., recognizes 10 year anniversary of deadly tornado

London, Ont -

At 4 p.m. Saturday, community members in the town of Goderich, Ont. gathered in Town Square for a physically distanced memorial service recognizing the 10 year anniversary of the deadly tornado that ripped through their town.

Fallen branches and trees once laid on Town Square lawn after the tornado destroyed the area, but now they are replaced by dozens small yellow signs that fill the plush green lawn with sayings that got residents through their toughest times.

"Today was a time to stop, reflect, remember, and acknowledge. That day will always be a part of Goderich's history," said Mayor of Goderich John Grace.

The tornado destroyed 40 homes and 25 commercial buildings.

Thirty people were injured in the storm and one person was killed.

Resident and former mayor, Kevin Morrison, recalls how much he and his family struggled to recover from the storm, like many others during that time.

“Now thinking back, it’s tough. But this community pulled together,” he said, fighting back tears.

Although thinking about the storm still brings back many emotions for the community, event organizers were looking to celebrate how far the town has come in the last decade with more people moving into the community and new businesses opening.

"We’ve done it. We’re recovering. We’ve recovered,” said Rod Gauthier, Pastor of First Baptist Church.

After an emotional service reflecting on Goderich's painful past, Mayor Grace is hoping to now look into the future and continue to build the town's economic development.