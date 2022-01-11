Goderich, Ont. hospital declares COVID-19 outbreak in ICU Unit
The Alexandra Marine and General Hospital in Goderich is declaring a COVID-19 outbreak after a patient tested positive for COVID-19.
The ICU and Inpatient first floor unit is closed to admissions as a result.
Hospital officials say emergency surgeries will continue and those patients will be admitted to the ICU if needed, but will be placed into isolation.
Other inpatient services, clinics and the Emergency Room remain open.