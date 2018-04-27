

CTV London





There’s a strike at the Compass Minerals salt mine in Goderich.

Close to 350 miners, electricians and hourly employees walked off the job Friday afternoon.

The company and union had been working on a new contact since March.

Seniority, benefits and mandatory overtime were the main issues.

There were 48 miners laid off in February.

The company says they plan to operate the the mine at or near current production during the strike. The last strike at the mine was in 2012.