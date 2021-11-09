Goderich man facing charges after harm reportedly threatened against youth

Exeter, Ont. -

A Goderich, Ont. man is facing several charges including uttering threats to cause death, according to police.

Just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Huron County OPP responded to a business on Victoria Street south after it was reported a person displayed a knife and threatened harm against three youth outside the business.

According to police, the youth were able to flee and escape injury, however, when a witness intervened, the accused allegedly used the knife to cause damage to the witness’ vehicle.

The suspect fled the scene but was spotted later that night by patrol officers who made the arrest in the town.

A 53 year old is facing four counts of assault with a weapon, three counts of uttering threats to cause death, mischief under $5,000, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon.