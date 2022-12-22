Goderich-made Christmas cookies fund generators for Ukraine

Vanessa Kelly has had a busy week of delivering Christmas cookies across Huron County.

“Right now, I have about 80 containers in my trunk, on their way for delivery,” the Goderich, Ont. mom explained.

Kelly and her kids bake Christmas cookies every year, but this year — after helping with a clothing drive for Ukraine in February and hosting a Ukrainian family for four months this spring — the Kelly’s decided they’d sell their cookies in hopes of raising enough money to send a generator to Ukrainians without power this Christmas.

“We actually raised enough to send two generators, which is amazing. They are on route right now, in fact,” said Kelly.

Through some Ukrainian friends and a contact in Austria, Kelly was able to get the generators into the hands of a Dutch humanitarian group that sends convoys of food and supplies into Ukraine on a weekly basis. She felt it was the least she could do, as Ukrainians deal with extensive power outages due to their war with Russia.

Generators purchased by Goderich baker, Vanessa Kelly, on their way to Ukraine, as seen on Dec. 20, 2022. (Source: Vanessa Kelly)

“Instead of sitting at home feeling discouraged, and feeling like there’s nothing we can do, there are things we can do. Sometimes they’re small things, but small things are big things to a lot of people,” said Kelly.

Friend and Goderich councillor, Alison Segeren, has been helping with deliveries and appreciates her friend’s resolve.

“When each of us gives our talents, or takes some time, small little things add up to big things, and make for a better community and world,” said Segeren.

In all, the Kelly’s sold over 100 batches of Christmas cookies. They hope there isn’t a need next year, but if there is, they’ll be baking and buying generators for Ukraine once again.