GODERICH, ONT. -- Goderich is expected to declare a “climate emergency” on Monday.

The shoreline town would join over 1,000 jurisdictions in 25 countries to declare a climate emergency in the past two years.

The movement is designed to force cities and towns to acknowledge the changing climate and come up local plans to deal with it.

The expected declaration comes as the town spends over $1 million to reinforce parts of their shoreline from high winds and near record lake levels that have caused extensive damage along the town’s shoreline.

