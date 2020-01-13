GODERICH, ONT. -- A Goderich business owner is doing something special for local first responders.

On Feb. 1, Fore on the Floor in Goderich will be opening up their golf and racing simulators to local police officers, firefighters, and paramedics, for free.

Owner Deke Snow, who just moved to Huron County from Hamilton, says he just wants to thank area first responders for all they do for the community.

“I have a friend who is a Goderich firefighter and he drops everything to race off to an emergency. It’s for the officers doing R.I.D.E checks in the middle of the night in the bitter cold to help keep us safe.

"They all deserved a fun day to forget their troubles."