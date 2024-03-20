Goderich airport seeking business plan to generate revenue

The future success of the Goderich Regional Airport will be discussed at a meeting next week.

On March 25, Goderich’s Regional Airport Task Force will be meeting with local stakeholders to try and come up with a business plan that generates more revenue.

Between 2015 and 2020, Goderich’s airport lost an average of $175,000 each year. Those losses are being covered by the Town of Goderich, which owns the Goderich Regional Airport.

Plans by a private company to bring a flight school and international airline to Goderich’s airport back in 2022, have not taken flight, leaving Goderich in search of answers.

The airport, first known as Sky Harbour Airport, has been operating on the outskirts of Goderich, since 1938.