GO-VAXX bus returning to Middlesex-London in August
Ontario’s GO-VAXX COVID-19 vaccination bus clinic may soon be stopping in a community near you.
According to a press release issued by the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU), the GO-VAXX mobile vaccination clinic – a travelling COVID-19 vaccine clinic operated by the Province of Ontario – is slated to return to the London region with six stops planned in August.
The GO-VAXX bus will make an appearance in these Middlesex-London communities:
- Aug. 7 – North Middlesex Centre, Parkhill, Ont., 11:00 a.m. to 5: 00 p.m.
- Aug. 8 – Northland Mall, London, Ont. 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Aug. 15 – Pond Mills Square, London, Ont., 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Aug. 22 – Westmount Shopping Centre, London, Ont., 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Aug. 23 – Ilderton Community Centre, Illderton, Ont., 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Aug. 26 – Lucan Community Memorial Centre, Lucan, Ont., 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
“GO-VAXX bus clinics continue to be offered as part of a broader effort to reach individuals and families who have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine because of inconvenient clinic locations, scheduling and limited transportation options,” the release says.
According to the MLHU, anyone who needs their first, second and booster doses is eligible to receive their vaccine at any of the GO-VAXX clinics, and appointments are not necessary.
The health unit adds that pediatric COVID-19 vaccines for children under the age of five will not be available at GO-VAXX bus clinics.
