LONDON, ONT. -- Londoners are no strangers to trains in the city, but this one certainly turned some heads Saturday.

A GO Transit train was spotted in downtown London around 1 p.m.

Last year, the Ford government teased that the commuter rail service to London is being considered.

“Our plan commits to a plan to explore a range of options to improve the speed and the frequency of passenger rail service in Southwestern Ontario, and we are prepared to see what we can do, to get GO service moving in this region as well,” said Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney in January of 2020.

The province didn't provide any information about the train's journey into London Saturday.

GO Transit trains serve the Greater Toronto Area along with cities like Kitchener, Hamilton, Barrie and the Niagara Region.

Currently, VIA Rail is the only train service available in London.