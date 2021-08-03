LONDON, ONT. -- A rare sighting in London is creating quite the commotion amongst commuters, who are hoping for its potential return.

On Saturday, a GO Transit train was spotted downtown around 1 p.m., and many rail enthusiasts made the trip to check it out.

“It’s not something you ever see in the London skylines, it's different but it's exciting at the same time,” says rail enthusiast and St. Thomas resident, Kyle Stefanovic.

And Stefanovic was not the only one.

"We took pictures when it came by the BMO soccer field… then we had friends out there in Stratford and St. Marys taking pictures there, since it was the first time seeing a GO train in those places.”

A spokesperson with Metrolinx, Fannie Sunshine tells CTV News London that tests are being run across Southwestern Ontario, to explore "a range of options to improve the speed and frequency of passengers rail service.”

While you may come across a GO Transit train - a permanent route in London has not yet been determined.

"We will be sure to keep the public informed as we continue to implement the province's transportation vision for Southwestern Ontario,” says Sunshine.

But the sighting has commuters envisioning the transit possibilities.

Dr. Hojjat Salehinejad resides in London but travelled to Toronto, Ont., for work pre-pandemic.

"I woke up in the morning and I saw the picture on social media and I immediately starting searching to see more about it, looking a the news and the government website for information. Unfortunately I couldn’t find anything, but it made me super excited because I think it's very necessary for London.”

London Mayor Ed Holder says the city is always looking for ways to improve transit options.

“Certainly have had thoughtful dialogue with the premier and minister of transportation, I think to me if feels a little early to say what that looks like.”

Although transportation talks are underway - Holder says it's not time for Londoners to get attached to the GO train just yet, as the one-time sighting may just be that.

"I’m not really ready to read as much into the recent sighting as much as I would say, we need to be patient and let folks who are looking at what they’re looking at review what needs to be done.”