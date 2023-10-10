GM workers hit the picket lines at three facilities in Ontario
Unifor workers have kicked off a strike at General Motors Canada after failing to reach a new contract with the U.S. automaker.
Unifor national president Lana Payne said in a statement early Tuesday that GM has refused to meet the pattern agreement the union negotiated with Ford of Canada.
"The company knows our members will never let GM break our pattern – not today – not ever," Payne said.
"The company continues to fall short on our pension demands, income supports for retired workers, and meaningful steps to transition temporary workers into permanent, full-time jobs."
The union said its members will remain on strike until the pattern agreement, as established in the ratified collective agreement with Ford, is met.
The strike covers about 4,280 autoworkers from Unifor Locals 222, 199 and 636. It includes unionized GM members at the Oshawa Assembly Complex and CCA Stamped Products, the St. Catharines Powertrain Plant and the Woodstock Parts Distribution Centre.
Unifor Local 88 members at the CAMI Assembly Plant in Ingersoll, Ont., are covered by a separate collective agreement and will continue operations.
General Motors said it is committed to keep working with Unifor to reach a collective agreement.
It said while it has made progress on several key priorities over the past weeks, it is disappointed that it has not been able to achieve a new collective agreement with Unifor at this time.
Unifor's deal with Ford last month included wage hikes, pension and benefit improvements, and special EV transition measures for workers at Ford's assembly plant in Oakville, Ont. It also added two new paid holidays.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2023.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Freedom Convoy' trial evidence a Rorschach test for attitudes about protest: expert
The evidence put forward by the Crown and defence in the criminal trial of two prominent 'Freedom Convoy' organizers is so similar, it reflects something of a Rorschach test for how people feel about the massive protest, a criminologist says.
Sask. labour groups to hold rally over pronoun policy as rush legislative session begins
Saskatchewan labour groups are holding a rally at the legislative building on Tuesday, as provincial lawmakers gather two weeks early to pass a controversial piece of legislation.
'A healing process': Winnipeg tattoo removal technician helps ex-gang members feel free
A Winnipeg tattoo removal technician is helping former gang members leave the lifestyle behind.
'They're not freedom fighters': Trudeau, Poilievre speak at Jewish community centre after Hamas attack
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators spilled onto streets in several Canadian cities on Thanksgiving Day while the prime minister and Opposition leader spoke at a vigil at a Jewish community centre, following a weekend of deadly fighting in the Middle East.
DEVELOPING Israel pounds Gaza neighbourhoods, as people scramble for safety in sealed-off territory
Israeli warplanes hammered the Gaza Strip neighbourhood by neighbourhood on Tuesday, reducing buildings to rubble and sending people scrambling to find safety in the tiny, sealed-off territory as Israel vowed a retaliation for Hamas' surprise weekend attack that would "reverberate ... for generations."
EXCLUSIVE Banking mogul breaks silence to defend against allegations of Chinese interference
Once lauded as a Canadian immigrant success story, Shenglin Xian, the 68-year-old founder of Wealth One Bank, now can't even get approved for a credit card.
GM workers hit the picket lines at three facilities in Ontario
Unifor workers have kicked off a strike at General Motors Canada after failing to reach a new contract with the U.S. automaker.
These new overhead aircraft bins could be an inflight game-changer
Older versions of the highly coveted overhead bins were not designed with your average carry-on roller suitcase in mind. Enter French aircraft maker Airbus and its new 'Airspace L Bins.'
Kitchener
-
GM workers hit the picket lines at three facilities in Ontario
Unifor workers have kicked off a strike at General Motors Canada after failing to reach a new contract with the U.S. automaker.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Israel pounds Gaza neighbourhoods, as people scramble for safety in sealed-off territory
Israeli warplanes hammered the Gaza Strip neighbourhood by neighbourhood on Tuesday, reducing buildings to rubble and sending people scrambling to find safety in the tiny, sealed-off territory as Israel vowed a retaliation for Hamas' surprise weekend attack that would "reverberate ... for generations."
-
Temple Shalom releases statement on Israel-Hamas war
Temple Shalom in Waterloo has shared its thoughts regarding the conflict between Israel and Hamas.
Windsor
-
19 cell phones, suspected drugs seized after argument escalates: CKPS
Chatham-Kent police have seized 19 cell phones, a Taser and suspected drugs after an argument escalated.
-
Here’s what you need to know for resumption of the Veltman trial
The jury has been off since Thursday Oct. 5 and is expected back Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.
-
Heads up drivers: County Road 42 and Banwell Road closing for 6 weeks
The County of Essex is letting drivers know about a closure of a busy intersection for construction.
Barrie
-
Melancthon, Ont. crash victim air-lifted to Toronto trauma centre
A car crash occurred in mid-afternoon on Country Road 21 at the 4th line.
-
Fatal two-vehicle collision in Washago, Ont.
Orillia OPP responded to the crash that occurred north of Hamilton Street, near the community of Washago, at 1 p.m. Monday.
-
Thousands visit Simcoe Muskoka for thanksgiving weekend
As families gather for the Thanksgiving long weekend, communities throughout Simcoe Muskoka are experiencing an influx in tourism to the region.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury assault suspect hit victim on head with pipe wrench
A verbal dispute between two neighbours in the Flour Mill area of Greater Sudbury over the weekend resulted in an assault charge being laid after the fight escalated.
-
Bears being spotted again in Greater Sudbury
As the weather turns colder with the arrival of fall, bears are starting to be spotted again around the City of Greater Sudbury.
-
Sault Ste. Marie city council to consider property sale, bylaw changes
A number of notable items are set for discussion at this Tuesday's city council meeting in Sault Ste. Marie.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Jewish community gathering to pray and mourn after Hamas attack in Israel
The Jewish Federation of Ottawa says it will be holding a solidarity rally for Israel this evening following the deadly attack by the terrorist group Hamas over the weekend.
-
More than 16,000 Thanksgiving dinners provided by the Ottawa Mission this year
This year, more than 2,500 guests enjoyed turkey with all the trimmings at the Ottawa Mission. For over a century, the Mission has been providing an extended family for those without.
-
Celebrated former Ottawa police officer Robin Easey passes away
Robin Easey, a former Ottawa police officer who was gravely wounded by an armed robber in the 1980s and who later became a champion for rehabilitation, has died.
Toronto
-
GM workers hit the picket lines at three facilities in Ontario
Unifor workers have kicked off a strike at General Motors Canada after failing to reach a new contract with the U.S. automaker.
-
Downtown Toronto intersection to be closed intermittently till end of year
An intersection in the downtown core will be closed intermittently from now until the end of the year as the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) completes streetcar track repair.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Banking mogul breaks silence to defend against allegations of Chinese interference
Once lauded as a Canadian immigrant success story, Shenglin Xian, the 68-year-old founder of Wealth One Bank, now can't even get approved for a credit card.
Montreal
-
Montreal's Jewish community holds vigil for victims in Israel
Members of Montreal's Jewish community gather to hold a vigil and show solidarity with the people of Israel and denounce the attacks by Hamas.
-
Montreal man killed in Israel after Hamas attacks
A Montreal couple says their 33-year-old son was killed in the attacks led by Hamas militants last weekend in Israel and that, during his final moments, he put his life in harm's way to save others.
-
Flu, COVID-19 vaccination campaign begins Tuesday
Quebec's annual vaccination campaign against the flu and COVID-19 is slated to start officially on Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
'It’s absolutely tragic': Maritime community members react to Hamas attacks, retaliation by Israel
Members of Moncton's Jewish community gathered at the Tiferes Israel Synagogue cemetery in Dieppe Monday morning for a stone unveiling ceremony to honour Ruben Maklin, a beloved community member, businessman and father who passed away in February.
-
High stakes for homeowners facing choice between fixed- or variable-rate mortgage
Deciding between a fixed- or variable-rate mortgage has always been a challenging choice for borrowers looking to buy a home or renew a loan, but with interest rates sitting at levels not seen in decades, the stakes are especially high.
-
RCMP warn of scam emails posing as police
Kings District RCMP is warning the public of scam emails posing as police and using actual officer’s names and positions in demand of personal information and financial gain.
Winnipeg
-
'People don't want war': Winnipeggers rally on both sides of Israel/Palestine conflict
Winnipeg supporters on both sides of the Israeli/Palestinian conflict gathered downtown Monday afternoon to make their voices heard.
-
Winnipeg-born woman believed to be among Hamas hostages
A Winnipeg-born woman is believed to be among the hostages taken in Israel over the weekend.
-
‘I was shocked’: Woman fingerprinted, has mug shots taken during criminal record check
A Winnipeg woman wants others to know they may have to pay more than expected for a criminal record check after a bad experience at the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) headquarters last month.
Calgary
-
Man arrested following pro-Israel and pro-Palestine rallies outside Calgary city hall
Hundreds of people gathered outside Calgary’s city hall on Monday for a pair of rallies supporting the Israeli and Palestinian sides of the Israel-Hamas conflict.
-
Possible encampment leads to fire in southwest Calgary
A fire that burned through three storage units in southwest Calgary on Monday was possibly connected to an illegal encampment, the Calgary Fire Department says.
-
Calgary woman part of march advocating for women’s ordination within the Catholic church
On Friday Calgarian Jeanie McKibbon participated in march at adjacent to the Vatican, advocating for women’s ordination within the Catholic Church.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Israel pounds Gaza neighbourhoods, as people scramble for safety in sealed-off territory
Israeli warplanes hammered the Gaza Strip neighbourhood by neighbourhood on Tuesday, reducing buildings to rubble and sending people scrambling to find safety in the tiny, sealed-off territory as Israel vowed a retaliation for Hamas' surprise weekend attack that would "reverberate ... for generations."
-
'Freedom Convoy' trial evidence a Rorschach test for attitudes about protest: expert
The evidence put forward by the Crown and defence in the criminal trial of two prominent 'Freedom Convoy' organizers is so similar, it reflects something of a Rorschach test for how people feel about the massive protest, a criminologist says.
-
'She's in a coma': Ukrainian teen being treated for cancer at Edmonton hospital
A girl who came to Edmonton to escape the fighting in Ukraine is fighting a battle of her own.
Vancouver
-
Friends mourn husband and father of two killed in fiery B.C. highway crash
A 41-year-old husband and father has been identified as the driver killed in a fiery crash on the Trans Canada Highway last week.
-
'They're not freedom fighters': Trudeau, Poilievre speak at Jewish community centre after Hamas attack
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators spilled onto streets in several Canadian cities on Thanksgiving Day while the prime minister and Opposition leader spoke at a vigil at a Jewish community centre, following a weekend of deadly fighting in the Middle East.
-
Demand soaring at B.C. food banks, even among double-income families
The impact of soaring food prices is taking a hard toll on B.C.'s food banks, which have seen increasing demand in the lead up to Thanksgiving – including among double-income families.