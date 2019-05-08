

Adam Burns, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The union representing Canada's auto workers claimed a partial victory Tuesday after General Motors Canada announced its Oshawa, Ont., plant, which was slated to close later this year, will be converted to a part-stamping and autonomous vehicle testing facility.

Unifor and GM Canada said the transition will cost $170 million and save 300 of the 2,600 union jobs at the plant, with the potential to grow and attract more jobs as the facility attracts new customers.

GM Canada president Travis Hester Hester, who announced the so-called "Transformation Agreement" alongside Unifor national president Jerry Dias, said the Oshawa site will still end vehicle production at the end of 2019.

However, 22 hectares of the facility will be converted into a test track for autonomous and other advanced vehicles, which Hester said will help expand the nearby Canadian Technical Centre.

Dias, whose union suspended a media campaign against GM in March amid what it called productive talks with the automaker, called the agreement "innovative" but admitted it was far from a perfect solution.

He called it a "deeply personal" announcement, noting his niece and nephew work for GM in Oshawa, while his father lives in the town and his mother is buried there.

"I'll see you Sunday," Dias said, pausing briefly during an emotional speech.

A joint statement from GM Canada and Unifor said the company will offer relocations to other facilities in Ontario for those affected, as well as "enhanced retirement packages" to eligible employees.

Ontario Economic Development Minister Todd Smith said in a statement that the province welcomes the agreement, calling it good news for the City of Oshawa and the surrounding region.

"We are glad this historic site will continue to be a hub for vehicle parts manufacturing, technological innovation and regional economic growth," Smith said.

However, he acknowledged that many workers still face an "uncertain future," saying the government is working with Unifor and GM to support affected employees and their families.