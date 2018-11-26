

The Canadian Press





Sources are saying that General Motors is planning to announce that it will close all operations in Oshawa, Ont., affecting thousands of high-paying jobs.

The announcement is likely to come Monday, in the city of about 159,000 people located roughly 60 kilometres east of Toronto.

A source familiar with the situation says the closure is part of a shift in G-M's global production and has nothing to do with the new U-S-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, says the Oshawa facility is the only Canadian plant that will be shuttered.

G-M also has manufacturing facilities in St. Catharines and Ingersoll Ontario.

Unifor, the union representing more than 25-hundred workers at the Oshawa plant, says in a statement that it doesn't have full details of today's announcement, but it's been informed that no product is allocated to the plant beyond December 2019.

There was no comment from G-M Canada Sunday night, and Oshawa Mayor John Henry said he hadn't spoken to the automaker.

But Henry warned that closing the plant would have ripple effects across Ontario and beyond.

In 2009 the federal and provincial governments invested billions of dollars in G-M and Chrysler to keep them afloat.

(With Files from CTV Toronto)