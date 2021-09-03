GM CAMI workers fear 'tough' year ahead
The global computer chip shortage is becoming an increasing source of stress for 1,600 unionized workers at GM CAMI in Ingersoll, Ont.
In 2021, most have only worked three weeks.
“The next 12 months is going to be pretty tough,” states Unifor Local 88 Plant Chair Mike Van Boekel.
He says his members are beginning to take other jobs in the service industry as dates to restart the assembly line keep being extended. The most recent, announced yesterday, dashes hopes of a September return.
“So right now the earliest we’d be back is Oct. 4 And right now we’ve been down since Feb. 7, other than a three-week period in June. So, it’s been a long haul for members in our plant.” says Van Boekel.
While 70 unionized workers remain in the plant, the global shortage of integrated circuits used in everything from cars to video game consoles is worsening.
Van Boekel says GM has told his union it is beyond their control.
“It’s the tier-two and tier-three suppliers, Malaysia and other countries, that are really getting hit with COVID really hard now, either their fourth or fifth wave, and they just can’t get going.”
CAMI assembly UNIFOR Plant Chair, Mike Van Boekel, Sept. 2, 2021. (Sean Irvine / CTV London)
And neither can CAMI suppliers, many of which are based in southwestern Ontario.
Still, even as some of his members stress about employment benefits expiring, Van Boekel remains confident GM will resume building Chevrolet Equinox vehicles six days a week, before the year is out.
“I do believe at some point in 2021 we’ll run steady until they decide ok that’s the end of it and we’ll start with the Bright Drops.”
The Bright Drops are the all new electric delivery vehicle the CAMI plant will be retooled to build at some point in 2022.
Van Boekel says a deadline for their production has been set, adding, “They are going to start producing them in the spring in low numbers, just to get the bugs out, but we are going to get going in the third quarter next year.”
GM has promised at least two shifts will be working on the new vehicle, but in the interim, Van Boekel admits some of his members remain concerned.
He wants to assure them, even if the chip shortage does not fully ease, some Equinox vehicles will be produced in Ingersoll, Ont. before the conversion to the Bright Drop EV takes place.
That would be good news for his members who, under the terms of their collective agreement, will receive a pay raise effective Sept. 20. Van Boekel acknowledges, first they need to be recalled.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario legislature prorogued until after federal election
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | Canada on course for worst wave of COVID-19 yet, new modelling data shows
Reported daily COVID-19 caseloads in Canada could reach unprecedented highs later this month if current levels of virus transmission are not reduced, new federal modelling data shows.
Alberta reintroduces COVID-19 measures, offers $100 for vaccinations
Amid an influx of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Alberta is reinstating health measures it got rid of just two months ago as well as offering a $100 vaccination incentive.
Medical groups decry protesters' 'bullying, attacks' against health-care workers
Several days of protests at hospitals around the country drew rebukes from medical industry groups on Friday, who raised concerns about the actions of protesters interfering with people seeking to access care.
O'Toole a 'political freight train' as Conservatives take clear lead: Nanos
The Conservatives have opened a five-point lead and leader Erin O'Toole has surpassed Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau in popularity among voters, giving the Conservatives clear momentum going into the holiday weekend, according to nightly tracking conducted by Nanos Research for CTV News and the Globe and Mail.
Spending on Facebook ads skyrockets amid election, as Liberals outspend all other parties combined
Canada’s largest political parties have spent nearly $2.5 million on Facebook advertising since July 31, with Justin Trudeau and the federal Liberal Party alone spending $1.5 million.
DEVELOPING | B.C. mother found not guilty of 1st-degree murder of 7-year-old girl
A judge has found a Metro Vancouver mother not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her seven-year-old child.
Mexican boxer Jeanette Zacarias Zapata dies from injuries sustained in Montreal fight
Mexican boxer Jeanette Zacarias Zapata succumbed to her injuries following a boxing match on Saturday left her hospitalized.
From Tofino to Cape Spear: A man and his dog’s long walk to restore a Scottish forest
Michael Yellowlees and his dog Luna are walking across Canada in an attempt to raise money to help rewild the Scottish Highlands.
Ontario confirms there are only two valid medical exemptions from COVID-19 vaccines
With Ontario set to roll out its vaccine passport program later this month, many are asking what exactly constitutes a medical exemption. These are the two reasons for a medical exemption.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region logs 23 new COVID-19 cases Friday; positivity rate continues to climb
The Region of Waterloo reported 23 new COVID-19 cases in Friday's update as the test positivity rate continues to rise.
-
Uptick in COVID-19 vaccine doses in Waterloo Region after vaccine passport announcement
Waterloo Region has seen a surge in local demand for COVID-19 shots two days after the province unveiled plans for a vaccine passport.
-
GRT service disrupted after crash between ION train and car in Kitchener
A crash between an ION train and a car near Borden Avenue South and Courtland Avenue East in Kitchener disrupted Grand River Transit service for several hours Friday afternoon.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Unvaccinated hospital staff in Windsor-Essex, Ont. could face unpaid leave, termination
A Windsor-Essex, Ont. hospital network is planning to implement a mandatory vaccination policy that could see unvaccinated staff members placed on unpaid leave or let go.
-
Drugs and guns seized from Pelissier St. house
The Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit have laid several charges following the suspected trafficking of illicit drugs in the city worth over $83,000.
-
Do vaccine mandates violate Canadians' charter rights?
One of the most commonly referenced arguments against vaccine mandates is that they violate the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, a claim legal experts say is misleading when you look at case law. CTVNews.ca breaks down the fine print of charter rights.
Barrie
-
Health unit warns of potential COVID-19 exposure at Barrie restaurant
The health unit is trying to track down individuals who were at a Barrie restaurant last month after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
-
Simcoe Muskoka logs 24 new COVID-19 cases Friday
Twenty-four Simcoe Muskoka residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, for a total of 138 cases this week.
-
Simcoe Muskoka's vaccine push amid Ontario's jab certificate with only 2 medical exemptions
Residents in Simcoe Muskoka who aren't vaccinated will have to show valid proof confirming they can't get a COVID-19 shot once the province's vaccine certificate comes into effect if they wish to access certain indoor venues.
Northern Ontario
-
Police investigating sudden death in Sturgeon Falls
Police have released the scene at a popular coffee shop on Front Street in Sturgeon Falls on Friday as officers continue to investigate a sudden death.
-
Motorcycle crash closes eastbound lanes on MR55 near Copper Cliff in Sudbury
A single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle has closed the eastbound lanes of MR55 near Copper Cliff.
-
Sault police on bicycle patrol save the life of man suffering from an overdose
Friday afternoon, Sault Ste. Marie Police Service officers on bicycle patrol downtown acted quickly to save the life of a man who had overdosed.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa makes COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for employees
The new policy will require all employees, contractors, students and volunteers at the city to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1.
-
Ottawa sees highest COVID-19 case count in three months
Ottawa Public Health reported 49 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the most since May 31, but hospitalizations remain low.
-
Changes underway at Westboro Station two years after fatal bus crash
More than two years after a fatal bus crash claimed the lives of three people and injured dozens more, changes are being made at Westboro Station.
Toronto
-
Ontario confirms there are only two valid medical exemptions from COVID-19 vaccines
With Ontario set to roll out its vaccine passport program later this month, many are asking what exactly constitutes a medical exemption. These are the two reasons for a medical exemption.
-
Ontario Hospital Association says anti-vaccine protests outside hospitals went too far
The head of the Ontario Hospital Association says that a series of raucous anti-vaccination protests outside several downtown hospitals this week 'inflicted moral injury' on healthcare professionals.
-
Some Toronto residents slam upcoming air show on social media over noise disruption
Some Toronto residents have already taken to social media to express their anger and frustration over the noise disruption caused by the Canadian International Air Show set to take place this long weekend.
Montreal
-
Battlegrounds abound in ripe Quebec electoral map as campaigns heat up
Halfway through the federal election campaign and the day after the French-language debate, Quebec is still up for grabs.
-
Report says there was no racial profiling in Mamadi Camara arrest
Quebec Judge Louis Dionne's report on the arrest, detention and indictment of Mamadi Camara in the assault of a Montreal police (SPVM) officer concluded that he was not racially profiled.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Amber Alert: Search for abducted 3-year-old Quebec boy enters 4th day
Jake Côté, 3, was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with a black long-sleeve sweater overtop in the Bas-Saint-Laurent, Que. region.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia reports five new COVID-19 cases Friday, active count drops to 55
Nova Scotia is reporting five new COVID-19 cases Friday and 10 recoveries, as the active case count drops to 55.
-
Children over 2 and staff at N.B. daycares will need to wear masks starting Tuesday
New Brunswick has imposed a mask mandate for daycares and early learning centres.
-
Saint John woman looking for new place after landlord more than doubles rent, stops including utilities
Rebecca Train has been in her apartment for the past five years, but now the single mom is searching for a new place to live after receiving notice that her rent would be increasing by nearly a thousand dollars a month.
Winnipeg
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Canada on course for worst wave of COVID-19 yet, new modelling data shows
Reported daily COVID-19 caseloads in Canada could reach unprecedented highs later this month if current levels of virus transmission are not reduced, new federal modelling data shows.
-
Manitoba Human Rights Commission warns of fraudulent pamphlets spreading vaccine misinformation
The Manitoba Human Rights Commission is warning residents of fraudulent pamphlets made to look like they are from the commission are spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines.
-
Nine new family doctors coming to underserviced parts of Manitoba
The Interlake-Eastern Health Region will soon have a new group of family physicians.
Calgary
-
Alberta reintroduces COVID-19 measures, offers $100 for vaccinations
Amid an influx of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Alberta is reinstating health measures it got rid of just two months ago as well as offering a $100 vaccination incentive.
-
Vaccinations made mandatory for City of Calgary employees
All City of Calgary employees must be fully vaccinated or provide a valid reason for exemption by Oct. 18, officials announced Friday.
-
Stoney Nakoda man charged in death of infant
A Stoney Nakoda man was charged Friday in the death of a six-month-old infant.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reintroduces COVID-19 measures, offers $100 for vaccinations
Amid an influx of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Alberta is reinstating health measures it got rid of just two months ago as well as offering a $100 vaccination incentive.
-
More surgeries postponed in Alberta because of jump in COVID-19
Alberta Health Services (AHS) is taking further steps to ease the burden on the province's health care system, now that COVID-19 cases are spiking once more.
-
Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen in South Terwillegar Park
The Edmonton Police Service is searching for a 15-year-old girl believed to have last been seen Thursday evening.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | RCMP responding to floatplane crash on Cowichan Lake
Mounties on Vancouver Island are responding to a floatplane crash on Cowichan Lake.
-
NEW
NEW | Attack on Victoria police officer triggers massive search for assailant
A Victoria police officer has been released from hospital with a head wound and a concussion after an apparent ambush assault in Vic West late Thursday night.
-
Man in hospital after assault investigation closes Trans-Canada Highway in Saanich
The northbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway through Saanich, B.C., have reopened following a prolonged closure for a police investigation Friday morning.