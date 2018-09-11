

CTV London





A bit of give and take could help London’s affordable housing crisis if a discussion at the Planning Committee comes to fruition.

Monday the Planning Committee discussed letting a developer build a taller high-rise in exchange for including some affordable housing units.

JAM Properties is proposing an 18-storey residential high rise in Soho at the corner of Wellington Street and Grey Street.

City council sometimes provides developers "bonus zoning" permitting greater height than would normally be allowed.

It’s usually in exchange for the developer including things like underground parking, public art, or an 'aesthetically pleasing' design.

Councilor Helmer put forward a motion that staff request a percentage of affordable housing units be included in the development as a condition of the bonus zoning.

It would be one of the first examples of London City council providing "a bonus" in exchange for affordable housing.