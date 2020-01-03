LONDON, ONT. -- Police are urging parents to speak to their children after a 12-year-old girl reportedly shared sexually explicit photos with a stranger through an app.

Norfolk County OPP are issuing the warning after receiving a complaint from a local resident on Tuesday evening.

Police say the parent became concerned after being made aware their 12-year-old daughter shared inappropriate, sexually explicit images with an unknown individual using a cellphone app.

Officials say there has been an increase in reports of youth being asked for sexually explicit images or videos online.

OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a statement, "Everyone needs to realize the long- and short-term dangers when requests are made to send out sexually explicit photographs. Those who distribute it also need to be aware of the criminal ramifications of doing so. Once it's out there, you can't get it back and you should not be embarrassed to speak to police about your concerns."

Parents are encouraged to have discussions with their kids about what self-peer exploitation is, and explain that the images can often end up somewhere they may not want them to be.

More resources are available through the Canadian Centre for Child Protection, which also has a tipline to report online sexual exploitation at cybertip.ca.