Get your cameras out because today is World Photography Day
A celebration that takes place on August 19, World Photography Day is meant to inspire photographers to share the world with others through photographs.
Created in 2009 by Korske Ara an Australian photographer, the day originated from the invention of Daguerreotype photography which created a detailed image on a copper plated sheet with a thin coat of silver without the need of a negative.
The date itself was picked to honor the development of the photographic process by Joseph Nicèphore Nièpce and Louis Daguerre in 1837. Two years later, the French government purchased the patent, making it "free to the world."
The first official World Photo Day online gallery took place in 2010 where 270 photographers shared their photos with people from over 100 countries.
How is the day celebrated? With photographs, of course!
Get out with your camera and capture all the wonderful moments.
Use the hashtag #WorldPhotographyDay or #WorldPhotoDay when sharing on your socials so others can enjoy your view.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | Afghans protest Taliban in emerging challenge to their rule
Afghan protesters defied the Taliban for a second day Thursday, waving their national flag in scattered demonstrations that were met with renewed violence by the militants who are facing growing challenges to their rule.
Erin O'Toole targets 'housing crisis,' pledges freeze on foreign investment
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is zeroing in on the housing crisis, pledging to build a million homes in three years and raise barriers to foreign investors.
Anguish, helplessness as Haiti crisis deepens in quake aftermath
The crisis is deepening in Haiti days after Saturday’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake. Hampered by Tropical Storm Grace, incapacitated hospitals, and thousands injured, there is anger and frustration at the slow and uncoordinated response for aid, and anguish over the devastation.
'Vaccine injustice is a shame on all humanity': U.S. plan for booster shots criticized
The U.S. is preparing to embark on an ambitious and controversial program — offering a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine starting Sept. 20 in a bid to further fight COVID-19 infections, despite international criticism highlighting that many countries are still fighting to acquire first doses.
Tories vow to protect rights of doctors with moral objections to abortion, MAID
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is promising to protect the right of health care professionals to refuse to provide or even refer patients for medical services to which they have moral or religious objections.
Former Afghan interpreter for CAF describes chaos at Kabul airport
A former Afghan interpreter for the Canadian Armed Forces was able to get himself and his family on a plane out of Kabul, but their destination is unknown.
Truth Tracker: Can the NDP take credit for improving pandemic benefits?
A major part of the New Democrats’ campaign messaging is that Jagmeet Singh pushed the Liberal minority government to deliver more financial aid to more Canadians, more quickly. CTVNews.ca’s Truth Tracker looks at how much of a catalyst the NDP were in significantly improving pandemic benefits.
How going to the polls will be different during a pandemic
Elections Canada says it won't require its polling workers to be fully immunized against COVID-19, but all polling stations will be 'highly controlled' with enhanced public safety measures in place.
Are you being mandated to get a COVID-19 vaccine? We want to hear from you
If you have a job or other circumstance that is mandating COVID-19 vaccines but you would rather not get the shot, CTVNews.ca would like to hear from you.
Kitchener
-
Man injured in officer-involved shooting in Kitchener parking lot; SIU investigating
The Special Investigations Unit has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting in a Kitchener parking lot on Wednesday evening.
-
Police investigating reports of 'multiple shots fired' in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police say they're looking into reports of "multiple shots fired" in a parking lot in the area of Highland Road West in Kitchener.
-
Around 28K people currently eligible for second COVID-19 vaccine dose in Waterloo Region, officials say
Regional officials continue to encourage residents to get their first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses as soon as possible.
Windsor
-
51 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, no new deaths
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 51 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Thursday.
-
Back home: Dieppe Raid cross arrives before anniversary
A third memorial cross has been added to the Windsor museum collection.
-
'Vaccine injustice is a shame on all humanity': U.S. plan for booster shots criticized
The U.S. is preparing to embark on an ambitious and controversial program — offering a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine starting Sept. 20 in a bid to further fight COVID-19 infections, despite international criticism highlighting that many countries are still fighting to acquire first doses.
Barrie
-
Amidst a 4th wave, more Simcoe Muskoka students choose the classroom over virtual learning
The number of elementary students signed up for virtual learning in Simcoe Muskoka far outweighs secondary students.
-
People's Party of Canada leader stops in Barrie
Maxime Bernier continues his Simcoe County tour with a stop in Barrie Thursday morning.
-
Children turning 12 line up for the COVID-19 vaccine
Children turning 12 this year lined up outside of a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Barrie on Wednesday morning for their first dose.
Northern Ontario
-
Hot and humid weather blankets almost all of northern Ontario triggering heat warnings
Environment Canada has expanded its heat warnings to all but two areas of northern Ontario as hot and humid weather is expected to linger the next few days.
-
Record highs of children hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.S. have Canadians concerned
A scary rise in pediatric COVID-19 cases in parts of the United States, with children hospitalized, some in ICU and on respirators, is causing fear among Canadian parents.
-
Ontario man told to pay $2,300 credit card bill despite charges being fraudulent
An Ontario senior said he found $2,300 in fraudulent charges on his credit card and was shocked when he was told to pay up.
Ottawa
-
Unvaccinated people in Ottawa 20 times more likely to contract COVID-19
Dr. Vera Etches provided an update on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa Thursday morning, warning the Delta variant is driving the COVID-19 increase in Ottawa, accounting for 60 per cent of new cases.
-
What a fall fourth wave will look like in Ontario
Officials say if needed, measures would be targeted, focused, and fast — and they could be different depending on your vaccination status.
-
Five Montreal men charged in east end auto theft, Ottawa police say
An alert off-duty officer helped Ottawa Police arrest five Montreal men in connection to auto thefts in the east end.
Toronto
-
'It's ridiculous': Toronto rent prices returning to pre-pandemic levels as deals disappear
Rental deals available earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic appear to be disappearing in a changing.
-
Ontario man told to pay $2,300 credit card bill despite charges being fraudulent
An Ontario senior said he found $2,300 in fraudulent charges on his credit card and was shocked when he was told to pay up.
-
Montreal
-
Montreal man sentenced to 18 years for buying African girl to use as sex slave
A Montreal man convicted of buying an eight-year-old girl in Africa and bringing her back to Canada to serve as a sex slave for three years was sentenced to a record 18 years in prison on Wednesday.
-
A man was arrested after northeast Montreal residents reported hearing gunshots
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating the possibility that gunshots were fired mid-evening Wednesday in northeast Montreal. One man was arrested.
-
Montreal seeking to ban many single-use plastics by 2023
The City of Montreal is seeking to ban many single-use plastics as of March 2023 and to ban most plastic bags by December 2022.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police pepper spray, arrest protesters while removing temporary homeless shelters
Police and protesters clashed in downtown Halifax on Wednesday after city staff removed several temporary homeless shelters across the city.
-
Health care professionals hope a Houston-led government can deliver on promises to fix system
A Cape Breton MLA says his party campaigned on the promise to fix what they called a health care crisis and says change is coming.
-
Bad campaign, leader who didn't connect with voters led to N.S. Liberal loss: experts
The bid by Nova Scotia's Liberals for a third consecutive term in power was scuttled by an ineffective campaign and a leader who couldn't gain traction with the public, say political observers.
Winnipeg
-
COVID cases climbing among health-care workers in Canada, but make up less of the total case count across the country: new data
COVID-19 infections among health-care workers continue to rise in 2021, but new data shows they are making up less of the total case count in Canada compared to 2020.
-
Fire-damaged building on Main Street to be demolished
A building on Winnipeg’s Main Street is set to be demolished following a major fire that had crews extinguishing hot spots for an entire day.
-
'I am super proud of her:' Portage la Prairie, Man. mom speaks out after 9-year-old daughter escapes abduction attempt
A Portage la Prairie mother is on edge after her nine-year-old daughter escaped a potential abduction outside their home.
Calgary
-
Premier Kenney's summer vacation comes as COVID-19 related hospitalizations and case counts rise
Jason Kenney has not been seen or heard from in more than a week, when Labatt Breweries Alberta made a multi-million dollar investment into the provincial economy.
-
All students, staff of Calgary public school board required to wear masks at start of school year
The Calgary Board of Education will mandate indoor face mask use for all students and staff when the traditional school year begins on Sept. 1.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Light showers and the return of wildfire smoke to Calgary
Our temperature component doesn't have much to offer, so storm potential comes with an asterisk; it'll be non-severe.
Edmonton
-
Enoch home scene of early Thursday fire
Multiple crews were called to battle a fire on Enoch Cree Nation west of Edmonton Thursday morning.
-
Edmonton weather for Aug. 19: Average temperatures with hit-and-miss showers
Clouds moved in last night. But... not much for precipitation overnight and this morning in the Edmonton area.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations continue to rise Wednesday, driven by unvaccinated
The province reported 184 COVID-19 patients in hospital, up three from Tuesday's adjusted total.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island adds 38 new COVID-19 cases as active cases continue to rise
The cases were among 553 new COVID-19 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.
-
Amazon warehouse coming to Victoria International Airport lands
A massive 115,000-square-foot Amazon facility will soon be built on Victoria International Airport lands near Sidney, B.C.
-
Canadian soldier found guilty of drugging colleagues with cannabis cupcakes during live-fire exercise
A military judge has found a Canadian soldier guilty of drugging her comrades with cannabis cupcakes during a live-fire training exercise, calling her actions "shockingly unacceptable."