WINGHAM, ONT. -- Grey-Bruce is in the midst of a 4th wave of COVID-19, which should prompt a dramatic shift in priority for area residents, says the region’s top doctor.

"There is nothing more important for a resident of Grey-Bruce in the coming two weeks, than investing 30 minutes to get a vaccine," says Dr. Ian Arra, Grey-Bruce’s Medical Officer of Health.

Unvaccinated residents not following public health suggestions are leading a surge of COVID-19 cases that began in Grey-Bruce nearly three weeks ago, says Dr. Arra.

With over 70 cases per 100,000, Grey-Bruce is leading Ontario in case positivity.

More than much larger populated regions like Toronto, Peel, or Waterloo. Field parties, birthday parties with sick children, and those in Grey-Bruce’s drug and homeless community are leading to the surge. An outbreak at the Saugeen First Nation, that’s led to over 100 cases since late June, is also contributing to the surprise surge that is just beginning to show signs of slowing.

"The number of daily positive cases is reducing. All our efforts are beginning to work, so please continue to follow the three W’s, and please no social gatherings," says Saugeen First Nation Councillor, Melissa Snowdon.

Even though Grey-Bruce has nearly 200 active cases, and is averaging between 15 and 20 new cases a day, Dr. Arra still believes the region should move into Stage 3 of re-opening, along with the rest of the province on Friday.

"Today we’re seeing 17 new cases in our report. That is significant, nevertheless, it is not within the controlled settings that we work with our partners on," says Arra.

Vaccination numbers are rising quicker than cases, though, thanks to influx of doses directed to Grey-Bruce from the province. The region was vaccinating about 8000/week, but in the past two weeks, are reaching 25000/week. Dr. Arra is now imploring those who’ve booked a 2nd dose in August or September, to rebook "much" sooner.

"Imploring is one step down from begging, but I’m imploring residents to reschedule an earlier appointment in July. By definition, we’re completing our mass immunizations in July, so in August and September there’s no practical way to have these appointments in place. So, the sooner people book their appointments, the sooner we can finish this pandemic," says Dr. Arra.

For the latest Grey-Bruce’ COVID-19 situation and expanded vaccination schedule, now including workplace vaccinations, you can visit their website.