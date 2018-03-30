Featured
Get ready for a very windy Saturday
CTV London
Published Friday, March 30, 2018 3:43PM EDT
Get ready to hold onto your hats Saturday!
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for all of southwestern Ontario.
According to the weather agency, strong southwesterly winds will develop Saturday afternoon ahead of a cold front.
Gusts will reach 80 km/h late in the afternoon and will gradually weaken in the evening from west to east.
Grey and Bruce Counties are under a wind warning with gusts up to 100 km/h expected.