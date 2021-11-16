General manager says LTC staff 99% vaccine protocol compliant

An LTC driver stops at the Argyle Mall terminal in London, Ont. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (Gerry Dewan / CTV News) An LTC driver stops at the Argyle Mall terminal in London, Ont. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (Gerry Dewan / CTV News)

London Top Stories