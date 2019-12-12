LONDON, ONT. -- It’s time to include men and boys in conversations about gender equality.

That was the message author Michael Kaufman delivered Thursday to a group of 30 that included men, women and teenage boys from local high schools.

Kaufman is promoting his book ‘The Time Has Come: Why Men must join the Gender Equality Revolution.’

He was speaking at Western University’s Faculty of Education.

Kaufman is speaking at the Thames Valley District School Board Education Centre on Thursday evening.