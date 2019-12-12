Gender Equality: Author discusses men's role in making change
Published Thursday, December 12, 2019 12:55PM EST
Author Michael Kaufman speaks on gender equality in London, Ont. on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- It’s time to include men and boys in conversations about gender equality.
That was the message author Michael Kaufman delivered Thursday to a group of 30 that included men, women and teenage boys from local high schools.
Kaufman is promoting his book ‘The Time Has Come: Why Men must join the Gender Equality Revolution.’
He was speaking at Western University’s Faculty of Education.
Kaufman is speaking at the Thames Valley District School Board Education Centre on Thursday evening.