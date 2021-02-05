LONDON, ONT. -- The players are ready and so is the stadium in Tampa, Florida. However for football fans and businesses this year’s Super Bowl will be a little different.

Nevertheless London’s Deputy Mayor and Kansas City Super fan, Josh Morgan is ready.

“I'm super excited for Super Bowl Sunday,” says Morgan. “We're setting up a zoom meeting with my parents so we can yell at each other during the game and doing it digitally now.”

At Byron Pizza in west London they are gearing up so football fans and party down.

“ Super Bowl is typically our busiest Sunday of the year,” says Cheri Robinson. “Due to COVID we probably won't see a lot of large orders, but rather a bunch of small ones.”

After munching on pizza, wings and nachos you will need something to wash it all down. At Anderson Craft Ales there is plenty to choose from.

“Super Bowl is a great weekend for drinking beer, “ says co-owner Gavin Anderson. “ We've got, IPA's we've got a couple of light lagers, we've got brown ales and ambers, but my Super Bowl pick would be the Cream Ale it has won lot of national awards.”

James Welsh came in early to beat any rush.

“It's a great weekend for beer drinking and I wanted to pop by and pick up some beer for the Super Bowl.” says Welsh.

This year’s Super Bowl can be seen this Sunday night on CTV and TSN.