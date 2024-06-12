LONDON
London

    • GBPH issues warning after spike of overdoses and meth contaminated with opioids

    Overdose
    Share

    Grey Bruce Public Health (GBPH) is warning drug users after the area saw 15 overdoses during the past 10 days, including one fatality.

    The health unit says pink or blue fentanyl is the believed to be responsible for most of the overdoses.

    In an alarming trend it also says there appears to be a trend of other drugs, specifically crystal meth, contaminated with opioids. Naloxone had to be used to reverse overdoses on some people who thought they were only using meth.

    Users are urged to have a sober friend or family member nearby and to always have naloxone kits handy.

    “We are encouraging people who use unregulated drugs to use drug test kits in conjunction with other harm reduction strategies. Test kits for fentanyl, benzodiazepines, and xylazine are available from Public Health and several community partners, including Safe ‘n Sound, SOS, and the South East Grey Community Health Centre,” said GBPH spokesperson Monica Blair.

    Most of the recent overdoses have taken place in Owen Sound.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Françoise Hardy, French singing legend and pop icon, dies at 80

    Françoise Hardy, a French singing legend and pop icon since the 1960s, has died. She was 80. Her son, musician Thomas Dutronc, announced her death on social media, sharing a poignant photo of himself as a child with his mother. Hardy, who had been battling lymphatic cancer since 2004, faced her illness with remarkable candour. She passed away on Tuesday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News