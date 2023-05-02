Gateway Casinos reopens two more locations

Gateway Casinos and Entertainment has announced that two more locations are ready to reopen.

Following re-openings in London, Innisfil, and Wasaga Beach over the past few days, they are ready to reopen Gateway Casinos in Woodstock and Clinton.

Both sites will open at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

All slots, and e-tables at Woodstock, will be available for customers to use, along with the Getaway Express.

Re-openings will continue across Ontario over the coming days.