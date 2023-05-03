Gateway Casinos reopens additional locations

Gateway Casinos and Entertainment has announced that two more locations are ready to reopen.

Following the reopenings in Hanover, Ont. and Chatham, Ont. earlier Wednesday, they are now ready to reopen their Sarnia, Ont. and Point Edward, Ont. locations.

Both sites will open at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Match Eatery & Public House in Point Edward will be open, however it will have a limited menu.

Casino locations will continue to reopen over the coming days.