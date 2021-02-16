LONDON, ONT. -- Gateway Casinos across Southwestern Ontario have reopened their doors to customers as the provincial lockdown lifted Tuesday.

Locations in London, Sarnia, Point Edward, Woodstock, Clinton, Hanover and Chatham reopened at 12 p.m. to limited capacity, depending on their colour-coded COVID-19 zone.

The Western Fair, Woodstock and Chatham locations can only serve ten customers at a time.

Locations in Sarnia, Point Edward, Clinton and Hanover can accommodate up to 50.

The Western Fair is now open 24-hours, but the hours at other Gateway Casinos vary.

Customers must be invited through Gateway's My Club Rewards and make a reservation.

MATCH Eatery and Public House restaurants will provide both dine-in and dine-out service in Point Edward, Chatham and Hanover.