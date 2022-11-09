Gateway casinos goes all in at Western Fair District

Casino gaming will remain at the Western Fair District (WFD) for the long term.

In a statement, Gateway Casinos and Entertainment explained that it has reached an agreement with the fairgrounds to remain at its current location.

“We have extended our lease at the Western Fair District,” explained Grant Darling, senior vice president of operations, Gateway Casinos Ontario.

The decision is a reversal for the casino operator.

In 2018 after lease negotiations with Western Fair District stalled, Gateway announced it would build a new $55-million casino at 3334 Wonderland Rd. S. that would employ 700 people and generate an estimated $4.5-million each year for city hall.

City hall approved rezoning the property for the 10,000 sq. ft. gaming facility in July 2019.

However, work at the property stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gateway now intends to renovate and expand its existing location at the fair, though details have not been finalized.

“We are currently working on our future development plans for Gateway Casinos London that will see us expand our existing footprint to allow for the addition of our award-winning signature Gateway food & beverage brands and improved gaming experiences,” stated Darling.

At the Western Fair District, the operator has 760 slots and 11 table games.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, city hall received about $4.5-million each year from the casino through a revenue sharing agreement.