Gateway Casino in London, Ont. to remain closed until at least Friday

Gateway’s casino at the Western Fair District remains closed to the public Thursday as the company continues to deal with a cyber security incident.

In a statement, Gateway Casinos and Entertainment said it will be shut down until at least Friday at the earliest.

IT experts from a third-party firm continue to work on the problem.

According to Gateway, there is no evidence that any personal information was compromised, and that the company has reached out to the relevant privacy officials about the incident.

The cyber breach was first discovered on Sunday, and all 14 of Gateway’s casinos across the province have been closed since.

“We appreciate the continued patience of our employees, customers and government partners as we work to reopen our properties in Ontario, and will continue to provide further updates to the public regarding our reopening,” the company said in a statement late Wednesday.