Gateway Casino donates $30K to Art-Based Therapy Program at Children’s Hospital

Gateway Casinos announced a $30,000 donation on Friday that will be given to the Creative-Art Based Therapies in the CAMHCP at Victoria Hospital in London Ont.

Gateway Casinos & Entertainment’s corporate giving program, called ‘Gateway GIVES’, created a partnership with Children’s Health Foundation to provide funding to expand the Creative Art-Based Therapies in the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Care Program (CAMHCP).

The art-based therapy helps with mental health treatment for children and youth, allowing them to find ways to process and cope with difficult situations and emotions.

This type of therapy helps adolescents who struggle with eating disorders, self-harm behaviours, complex anxiety and more.

Gateway GIVES is celebrating the company’s 30th anniversary. Gateway has seven locations across southwestern Ontario.