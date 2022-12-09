Gateway Casino donates $30K to Art-Based Therapy Program at Children’s Hospital

Gateway Casinos announced a $30,000 donation will be given to the Creative-Art Based Therapies in the CAMHCP at Victoria Hospital in London Ont., on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Jenn Basa/CTV News London) Gateway Casinos announced a $30,000 donation will be given to the Creative-Art Based Therapies in the CAMHCP at Victoria Hospital in London Ont., on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Jenn Basa/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver