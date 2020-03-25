LONDON, ONT -- Another sharp drop in gas prices means that prices have dropped below the 70 cents per litre mark, a level not seen in years.

Wednesday morning prices in London had plummeted once again, with prices spotted at 65.9 cents a litre.

In Windsor prices were reported to be as low at 63.9 cents per litre according to gasbuddy.com.

The price drop is part of an expected drop overnight across southern Ontario.

In the Ottawa region gas prices could drop even further with some stations potentially going below 60 cents a litre by Wednesday afternoon.

The cause for the low prices is due to a sharp drop in global demand due to COVID-19 and an oil war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

A month ago the average price of gas across Canada was just under 112.8 cents per litre, according to gasbuddy.com.