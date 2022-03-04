Gas price increase creates influx leaving town to fill up

With prices at the pump jumping over $1.70 per litre Friday morning in London, Ont., many people made the drive to Oneida Nation gas stations which were priced at $1.47

“We opened at 7:30 this morning, my kiosk attendant told me there was three cars at each at 6:55 a.m.” says an attendant trying to manage traffic coming into the Gen7 Fuel on Oneida Road.

Most of the drivers CTV News spoke with were from London. Angelina says she came from the north end of the city.

“It takes me a half an hour to get here, but it’s worth it for the gas prices, personally I’d rather give them my money anyways,” said Angelina.

Jessie, another London driver, says he has been coming here for a couple of months. “It used to cost me about $55, now it costs me about $95. It’s a big difference.”

But is it that much of a difference? 50 litres of fuel priced at $1.72 works out to $86.00, while the same tank at $1.49 will cost you $72.50. That’s a difference of $13.50, before you consider the fuel consumption and time it takes round trip, which will reduce those cost savings.

But are customers looking at other options as the price is forecast to increase for the foreseeable future?

“Get a Hybrid!” Angelina says “My dad has a Ford Fusion, so honestly that’s probably what I’m going to end up doing once it gets too bad, because it’s only going up from here,” she said.

While Maddy, who has been making the trip since the fall, says she’s ready to make the switch.

“Both our cars are paid off, so looking in the future we’ll probably look at an electric. Save a little money, spend a little more in the beginning save it in the end,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mike drove in with the poster-child of gas consumption vehicles — an 80’s era Cadillac. He’s not thrilled with price increases, but will not be jumping into the electric market anytime soon.

“I don’t have any plans of getting rid of this, I’m not a big fan of the new cars with the batteries, once your battery is done, you have a throw away car,” he said.

Economists say the demand for oil as the world begins to emerge from the pandemic is the main cause for the increase, and with more planes flying and cruise ships sailing, that demand is going to continue to grow for the foreseeable future, meaning continued increases at the pump are expected.