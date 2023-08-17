Gas line ruptured following collision

The London Fire Department (LFD) said emergency crews attended scene of a two-vehicle collision at Byron Avenue and Wharncliffe Road.

Officials said one vehicle struck a home, and a gas line was ruptured.

Homes in the area were evacuated by the LFD.

Fire officials said Enbridge Gas arrived on scene to shut off gas in the area, while London Hydro worked to shut off hydro to the area.

Enbridge Gas said service to about five customers in the area has been temporarily interrupted, but the area has been made safe.

The City of London said in a post on social media that Wharncliffe Road between Byron Avenue and Euclid Avenue will be closed until about 9 a.m. Friday.

More details will be provided as they become available.