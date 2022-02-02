Gas line cut near Fanshawe College, 40 homes temporarily without service

An underground gas line was accidentally severed late Wednesday morning in the area of First Avenue and Mardell Place, south of Fanshawe College.

London firefighters checked the air quality in nearby homes and all came back negative. Evacuation wasn't necessary but the gas has been shut off.

Crews from Enbridge Gas are currently on scene working on the issue and have shut off the line. Roughly 40 homes in the area will be without gas until the problem is fixed.