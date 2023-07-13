Gas leak reported in Aylmer
Police in Aylmer are reporting a gas leak.
Crews are currently on scene of what is described as a "major natural gas leak" in the area of South Street and Queen Street.
Epcore crews are on scene and residents are being asked to stay inside unless being asked to evacuate.
More details will be provided as they become available.
A heat wave named Cerberus has southern Europe in its jaws, and it's only going to get worse
Tourists in central Athens huddled under mist machines, and zoo animals in Madrid were fed fruit popsicles and chunks of frozen food, as southern Europeans braced for a heat wave Thursday, with a warning of severe conditions coming from the European Union's space agency.
Protecting seniors during extreme heat waves is critical, advocate says
With heat waves becoming more common in Canada, one advocate says safeguarding seniors from the dangers of extreme weather is becoming a critical priority.
Mother with terminal cancer suing Starbucks Canada, alleging wrongful termination over COVID-19 policy
An Alberta woman battling a terminal form of blood cancer is suing Starbucks Canada, alleging wrongful termination.
Average asking price for Canadian rental unit hits record high in June: Rentals.ca
A new report says the average asking price for a rental unit in Canada reached a record $2,042 last month amid continued interest rate hikes, population expansion and low unemployment.
Cancer-causing chemicals found across entire Ontario city
An air-monitoring experiment found cancer-causing chemicals are polluting an entire Ontario city.
Political tensions 'sustain' hate, racism towards Asian Canadians after surge of discrimination from COVID-19
A new poll by the Angus Reid Institute shows political tensions continue sustaining hate towards Asians in Canada.
Amsterdam court needs more Canadian detail before sentence in cyberbullying case
Judges in Amsterdam said Thursday they need more information from Canadian authorities as they consider the sentence of a Dutch man convicted in Canada last year of crimes, including extortion and harassment of Canadian teenager Amanda Todd.
Man charged in shooting death of bystander in Toronto's Leslieville
Police have charged a man with murder after a woman was killed by a stray bullet last week while walking in Toronto's Leslieville neighbourhood.
How to use your air conditioner to save money and energy
Tips and resources for how to be energy-efficient and cost-effective when using your air conditioner during hot summer months.
Cambridge man charged with murder in York Region
A 19-year-old from Cambridge has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of an 18-year-old in York Region.
Rare Second World War Nazi code machine on display in Waterloo
A new exhibit at the City of Waterloo Museum is inviting visitors to step back in time and crack the code.
Waterloo regional police face early pushback on proposed 2024 budget ask
The Waterloo Regional Police Services Board is looking to hire an additional 18 new officers in 2024, seeking approval for the increase through the upcoming budget.
Worker falls off of Ambassador Bridge
Harbour Master Peter Barry has confirmed to CTV News that a worker fell from the Ambassador Bridge into the Detroit River on Wednesday. According to the Detroit Fire Department, the man survived the fall and is in hospital.
Here’s how University of Windsor ranks compared to other institutions
The University of Windsor has ranked among the top universities, according to the 2024 edition of the Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings.
Job fair in Windsor planned for Canadian Army Reserve
Anyone in the Windsor area who is interested learning more about the Canadian Army Reserve can check out a job fair near the end of July.
Two men arrested after gun, ammunition found during intensive OPP search in Orillia
Two men face a series of charges after a massive police search allegedly turned up a firearm and ammunition in Orillia Wednesday afternoon.
Heavy rainfall creates flash flooding in Simcoe County
Several areas across Simcoe County, Muskoka, Grey Bruce and south to York Region received heavy rainfall early Thursday morning, creating flash flooding and pooling in some areas.
Ontario police arrest suspected impaired driver with baby raccoon on board
Police made an arrest with a wild twist after receiving a report about a suspected impaired driver with a baby raccoon on board in Muskoka.
Former Sudbury, Ont., teacher pressured student to lie about sexual relationship
A sexual relationship with a teacher had a devastating impact on a former Sudbury student, a disciplinary hearing was told recently.
Unlicenced driver speeding with unbuckled child in northern Ont., police say
Ontario Provincial Police officers recently stopped an unlicenced driver travelling at high speed with a child not wearing a seatbelt in northern Ont.
Police searching for missing swimmer at Britannia Beach
The search will resume Thursday morning for a swimmer who went missing in the Ottawa River at Britannia Beach.
Environment Canada warns 'conditions are favourable' for possible tornadoes in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
Environment Canada says "conditions are favourable" for the development of severe thunderstorms today, "which may produce tornadoes."
What you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekend
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Highway 417 closure at Bronson Avenue this weekend.
Man charged in shooting death of bystander in Toronto's Leslieville
Police have charged a man with murder after a woman was killed by a stray bullet last week while walking in Toronto's Leslieville neighbourhood.
Premier Doug Ford makes an announcement in Hamilton
Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement in Hamilton Thursday morning.
Tornado watch issued for Montreal area
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for the Greater Montreal Area. The alert was issued just before 10 a.m. on Thursday and warns people that the weather conditions are 'favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms with the potential to produce tornadoes.'
Two workers injured after hit-and-run at Montreal road site
A hit-and-run at a roadwork site in Montreal's Pointe-Aux-Trembles borough injured two flagmen Wednesday night, putting one of them in critical condition.
3-month sentence for Montreal neo-Nazi could trivialize promotion of hate, says judge
A jail sentence of just three months for a man convicted of promoting hatred against Jews could trivialize the crime, a Quebec court judge said Wednesday as he questioned the Crown's sentencing recommendation.
Mountie says he was told to drop sexual assault case because N.S. woman was lying
An RCMP officer who investigated an alleged sexual assault says he was ordered to drop the case because his superiors thought the woman involved was lying.
Allegations of historical sexual assaults at N.S. youth detention centre under investigation: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating allegations of sexual assault at the province’s youth detention facility. Investigators have interviewed more than 70 possible victims.
Child struck by vehicle while using a Halifax crosswalk: police
Police have closed parts of Gottingen Street after they say a child was struck by a van while using a crosswalk.
'Heartless': Federal Crown-Indigenous relations minister criticizes Manitoba's landfill search decision
Canada’s Crown-Indigenous relations minister has criticized the Manitoba government for its decision to not search a landfill for the bodies of two murdered Indigenous women.
Winnipeg city council and police union agree to new contract
Winnipeg city council has signed off on a new contract with the police union.
Man with history of violent, sexual crime released from prison
The Winnipeg Police Service is informing the public that a man with a history of violent and sexual offences has been released from prison.
Wildfire smoke causes poor air quality in Calgary
An air quality advisory was issued Thursday for Calgary and many other Alberta communities because of wildfires.
Mother with terminal cancer suing Starbucks Canada, alleging wrongful termination over COVID-19 policy
An Alberta woman battling a terminal form of blood cancer is suing Starbucks Canada, alleging wrongful termination.
Alberta energy minister told to design incentives for industry to clean up oil wells
Direction from Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to her new energy minister suggests the United Conservative government hasn't given up on a controversial program that would see taxpayers backstop the cleanup of old oil and gas wells that companies are already legally required to do.
Jenny Craig bankruptcy leaves former Alta. employee out thousands: 'I feel traumatized'
A former Jenny Craig employee in Edmonton expects to lose tens of thousands of dollars due to the company filing for bankruptcy.
'Sudden, violent attack': Police share circumstances surrounding homicide at Belvedere LRT Station
A man who was killed in Edmonton on Sunday night was a husband and father of seven, the Edmonton Police Service says.
1 injured in Highway 795 crash
A 64-year-old woman is in hospital after a crash near Leduc on Wednesday.
B.C. to provide drought update following call for residents to conserve water
British Columbia residents will get a clearer picture today about the status of the drought that has parched much of the province.
Out-of-control wildfire burning on North Shore
A wildfire on Mount Seymour has created a plume of smoke visible over the North Shore.
Union and employers consider mediator's deal that would end B.C. port strike
Both sides in the ongoing British Columbia port strike will have to decide today whether to accept terms of a settlement recommended by a federal mediator that would end the 13-day-old industrial action.