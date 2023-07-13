Gas leak reported in Aylmer

Aylmer police are on scene of a gas leak on July 13, 2023. (Source: Aylmer police) Aylmer police are on scene of a gas leak on July 13, 2023. (Source: Aylmer police)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver