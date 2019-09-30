Emergency responders were called to a townhouse complex on Pond Mills Road after reports of a natural gas leak over the noon hour on Monday.

Fire officials say contractors hit a line which feeds one of the units at 450 Pond Mills, creating a small leak.

The unit directly behind the damaged line and a couple of others downwind were evacuated and a shelter-in-place order was issued for the rest of the complex, officials added.

The shelter-in-place was a precaution while Enbridge Gas crews capped the line and made repairs.

Fire crews were monitoring gas levels in the air but say because the leak was small and the gas was dissipating quickly outside, the danger posed was minimal.