A natural gas leak around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday lead to a temporary evacuation of about 25 residents near Hill and Clarence streets.

Area residents were briefly sheltered at area businesses, after a gas line was struck while work was being done in the front yard of a residence on Hill Street.

London firefighters and police attended the scene, blocking off a good portion of Hill and Clarence west of Wellington Street.

After just under an hour the all clear was given when Enbridge Gas safely shut down the line.

Platoon Chief Shawn Fitzgerald admits the situation is unnerving for residents given the explosion on Woodman Avenue two weeks ago.

But he stresses gas ruptures are not uncommon.

An LTC bus was on standby during the incident to shelter residents if needed.