Gas leak in east London resolved
A gas leak has been resolved in east London.
Homes in the area of Highbury Avenue and Calvin Street were evacuated Monday morning after a vehicle struck a house and a gas meter. Hydro in the area was also shut down.
Evacuees were allowed to return home after crews finished monitoring gas levels.
There is no word on how the crash happened or if any charges will be laid.
London police are on scene in the area of Highbury Avenue and Calvin Street after a vehicle struck a home and a gas meter. April 17, 2023. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London)
London police are on scene in the area of Highbury Avenue and Calvin Street after a vehicle struck a home and a gas meter. April 17, 2023. (Source: Deb Lefaivre)
(Source: Google)
