WINGHAM, ONT. -- A collision involving a transport truck carrying garbage closed a section of Highway 21 south of Port Elgin on Tuesday.

The section of shoreline highway between Concession 2 and Bruce Road 40 is almost ready to reopen, following a minor crash involving the transport and an SUV.

No injuries were reported.

The roadway had to remain closed for a long period because crews had to remove the garbage from the back of the transport, before they could pull it out of the ditch.

It’s expected the closed section of Highway 21 will reopen shortly.